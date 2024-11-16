It was heartbreaking when Thalapathy Vijay announced his sabbatical from movies to join full-time politics. Many thought that the future of Kollywood wouldn’t be that good without him, but the way Sivakarthikeyan has risen over the years, we can say that he’s the next big superstar in the making. His latest release, Amaran, has taken him to the next level as the film is minting big moolah at the Indian box office.

Released on October 31, the Kollywood biographical action drama is enjoying extremely positive word-of-mouth. It’s currently in the third week and still going strong. On Thursday, Suriya came with his much-awaited Kanguva, but the film faced a complete rejection. This has given the advantage to Siva’s film, which will soon enter the 200 crore club at the Indian box office.

Reportedly, Sivakarthikeyan received 30 crores as his salary for Amaran. It equals 33.33% of the total budget of the film, which is said to be 120 crores. This amount is no doubt big, but it is completely justified by Siva’s pull at the box office. The actor’s stardom is defined by the opening day or opening weekend collection, and if that is considered in this case, Siva lived up to his price tag as the salary was recovered on day 2 itself.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran jumped on its third Friday (day 16) and added another 3.50 crores, taking the overall total to 175.95 crores net at the Indian box office. So now, if we compare this to Siva’s salary, the film has already earned almost six times higher collection in return.

Meanwhile, Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose in key roles. It is running in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. It is bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.

