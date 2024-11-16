Suriya’s Kanguva had been in talks for a long time, and it was expected to wreak havoc at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, on the opening day itself, it couldn’t match the mammoth expectations, and on the second day, it was a complete crash. This downfall has naturally benefitted Shivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which is enjoying a glorious run in theatres anyway. In fact, the crash of Suriya’s film was so bad that it stayed behind Siva’s film on BookMyShow. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released amid high expectations, Suriya’s magnum opus registered an underwhelming start by earning 24 crores net at the Indian box office. As word-of-mouth is negative, there was no scope for growth on the second day, and that’s exactly what happened. As per early estimates, the film dropped massively and earned below 10 crores yesterday.

On day 2 (first Friday), Kanguva sold 114.67K tickets through BookMyShow, which is a shocking number for such a big film. On the other hand, Amaran sold 115.43K tickets yesterday through BookMyShow. For those who don’t know, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is currently running in its third week, and yesterday was day 16 for the film.

Whatever happened yesterday is truly unbelievable! It clearly shows that Kanguva has faced an outright rejection from the Indian audience. On the other hand, it also shows that Amaran has been well-accepted by the audience and will enjoy a long run at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the Suriya starrer is made on a budget of 300 crores or more. In terms of pre-release theatrical business, the magnum opus has raked in 190 crores, and it needs to earn around 400 crores gross at the worldwide box office to achieve breakeven. Unfortunately, the way it is moving forward, don’t be surprised if the film wraps up below 150 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

