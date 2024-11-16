For the next couple of months, we’ll hear Tollywood’s roar. In December, the most-awaited Indian film is arriving: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. In January, Ram Charan will finally arrive with his highly anticipated Game Changer. However, it won’t be coming alone. As officially confirmed by the teaser, Nandamuri Balakrishna is arriving too in January with his 109th film, Daaku Maharaaj. Specifically talking about January releases, both biggies are going to witness a high-voltage battle at the box office.

The festive season of Sankranti has always been a lucrative period for the Telugu film industry, as even average films released during this period managed to earn big numbers. Thanks to long holidays in Telugu states, we witness several big releases from Tollywood arriving during the Sankranti season, and it often happens that multiple films clash with each other. Even this time, it’s going to be a high-voltage battle.

In 2025, apart from the normal weekend, there are three consecutive holidays (Monday to Wednesday) for Sankranti. So, Game Changer, which releases on January 10, will enjoy a solid 6-day period (Friday to Wednesday) to earn big moolah at the Indian box office. If we clearly describe it, it’s a jackpot slot for any film. However, another Tollywood biggie is arriving during the same period, thus denting the business potential of Ram Charan’s film.

The official teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj was unveiled yesterday. In the teaser, it is revealed that the film will hit theatres on January 12, making it a Sunday release. So, as we can see, Balayya’s film and Game Changer aren’t directly clashing with each other, and Ram Charan’s magnum opus will face competition from its third day onwards.

So, Game Changer will earn bountiful in the first two days, but screens will be divided from the third day onwards. As Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Telugu states, his Daaku Maharaaj is expected to secure a solid screen count. This is not good for the Ram Charan starrer, as it is mounted on a huge budget and needs a good space to earn big at the Indian box office.

