After much hype, Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report witnessed a very dull opening day at the box office, with the film earning very low, in fact one of the lowest in the year 2024. However, is Vikrant Massey entering a dark tunnel? Not sure and we’ll tell you why!

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, the tragic film on the Godhra Kaand of Gujarat earned in the range of 1.15 – 1.40 crore at the box office. This is a very low number but here’s why it might not be a dead end and there might be light at the end of this tunnel!

Vikrant Massey’s Last Opening

Vikrant Massey’s last film, 12th Fail, also opened at 1.10 crore at the box office. But it ran in the theaters for almost 50 days and earned 51.93 crore at the box office, getting a super hit tag for itself. It would be interesting to see if his recent release follows the same route!

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Opening

With the day 1 collection, the film has managed to enter the top 10 list of the lowest opening Hindi films of 2024 where The Sabarmati Report with its underwhelming opening number took the seventh spot.

Here are the 10 Hindi films of 2024 that registered the lowest opening at the box office!

LSD 2: Love, Sex & Dhokha 2: 0.15 crore Bastar: The Naxal Story: 0.40 crore Ruslaan: 0.79 crore Do Aur Do Pyaar: 0.80 crore Laapata Ladies: 1.02 crore Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 1.10 crore The Sabarmati Report: 1.15 crore* (estimated) (estimated) Ishq Vishk Rebound: 1.20 crore Kill: 1.35 crore Ulajh: 1.37 crore

About The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the official synopsis of the film says, “It showcases the events of the morning of February 27, 2002, aboard the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.” The film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra.

