Kanguva, with its 24 crore opening in India, has delivered one of the biggest openers for Suriya, surpassing his previous best of Singam 3’s 17.6 crore at the box office. While it is the fourth-highest opener of Kollywood in 2024, it has unleashed a major milestone with the Hindi Version!

Kanguva Hindi Box Office Day 1

The Hindi version of the film on the opening day earned 3.25 crore and it is the best opening collection for a Kollywood film in Hindi in 2024. This means, Suriya has surpassed every single Kollywood release in Hindi in 2024.

Bobby Deol’s Magic At Work?

While it might be Suriya’s stardom working well in the Hindi belt, it surely cannot be entirely his charm and definitely involves Lord Bobby Deol who plays the antagonist in the film!

Earns 364% Higher Than Vettaiyan!

Suriya has earned 3.50 crore with the Hindi version of Kanguva, which is a massive 376% higher than Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan’s Hindi opening. Interestingly, even Vettaiyan had Amitabh Bachchan but it could open at only 70 lakh at the box office on its opening day!

Surpasses Vettaiyan + Thalapathy Is The GOAT + Indian!

Kanguva Hindi box office has surpassed the cumulative collection of Hindi version openings of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2, and Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time.

Check out the opening day collection of the Hindi version of all the Kollywood releases of 2024 at the box office.

Kanguva: 3.50 crore Merry Christmas: 2.30 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 2.10 crore Indian 2: 1.25 crore Vettaiyan: 0.70 crore Captain Miller: 0.60 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Earns 25% More Than His Biggest Opener – Still Fails To Beat 3 Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News