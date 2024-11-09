After decades of success, actors usually avoid experimenting much with their filmography, but Kamal Haasan is one such legend who never hesitates to try something different. Even at the age of 70, our beloved Ulaganayagan is leaving everyone stunned with his choices of films and characters. In 2024, he impressed everyone as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD. It was a huge success at the box office. However, Indian 2’s disastrous run hit him with a big setback.

In 2024, Haasan had two releases. The first was Kalki 2898 AD, and the second was Indian 2. Both were magnum opuses and were backed by massive budgets. Despite the high costs involved, the former managed to score a huge victory at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, the Indian sequel failed miserably despite the benefit of franchise value.

With mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences, Kalki 2898 AD managed to earn a massive 653.21 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Apart from Prabhas’ superstardom, Kamal Haasan’s portrayal of Supreme Yaskin was one of the reasons why the film enjoyed attention from the audience. It was a plus affair in the domestic market, considering the exorbitant cost of 600 crores.

Indian 2, despite being a sequel to cult Indian, tanked at the Indian box office. Due to negative reviews from critics and audiences, it earned just 83 crores net (all languages), proving to be a shocker for Kamal Haasan. Considering the hefty budget of 250 crores, it was declared a flop during its theatrical run.

Combining the collections of both films, Kamal Haasan is enjoying a cumulative collection of a staggering 736.21 crores net, which equals a per-film average of 368.10 crores. Considering one plus and one flop, he has a success ratio of 50%. For the unversed, we used the ‘Success Ratio = (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100’ formula to calculate the success ratio.

Take a look at the performance of Kamal Haasan’s films in 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores

Indian 2 – 83 crores

Total – 736.21 crores

Average per film – 368.10 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Trends): Registers A Fantastic Jump Of 60%, Inches Away From 200 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News