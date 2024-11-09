Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office. Against a magnum opus like Singham Again, this horror-comedy is now set to emerge victorious. During the opening week, the film managed to topple the Ajay Devgn starrer on weekdays, and now, it has completely turned the tables on day 9, with an impressive jump of 60%. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Considering the brand of Singham and Cop Universe, Singham Again managed to score an initial victory with a higher screen/show count. However, in the next few days, the Kartik Aaryan starrer displayed its true potential, and it was Thursday that it went ahead in the clash. Again, today, it has registered a smashing number as this horror-comedy threequel has now got the upper hand in the show count.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in 10 crores* on the second Friday. From this, the film has shown a big jump as early trends suggest 16-17 crores on day 9. Yes, it has shown massive growth of 60-70%, indicating that it is here to stay for a longer run until Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5. The drop was evident today in morning shows, but the entire picture was changed due to strong occupancy in evening and night shows.

Including estimates of day 9, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now stands at 194.86-195.86 crores net at the Indian box office. Again tomorrow, it will aim to hit the 15 crore mark, making a comfortable entry into the 200 crore club.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 13.50 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 12.21 crores

Day 8: 10 crores*

Day 9: 16-17 crores

Total: 194.86-195.86 crores

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

