Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role, had high hopes pinned on it, but unfortunately, it failed to match expectations. Trade experts and fans expected a rocking run from the biggie, especially after Jailer’s blockbuster success, but in reality, it even missed the entry into the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. Now, let’s find out how much it managed to earn during its theatrical run!

The Kollywood action drama, helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, was released in theatres on October 10. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Performance-wise, it was praised unanimously. However, it received criticism for its pacing and ordinary screenplay. One more reason behind the failure is said to be the lack of commercial elements.

After a decent start, Vettaiyan failed to show a much-needed rise and performed ordinarily. As a result, it couldn’t make much and wrapped up its theatrical run at 148.32 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it made 175.01 crores gross in India. Even in the overseas market, it earned an underwhelming collection of 84 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film ended its run at 259.01 crores gross.

One can argue that it’s a good sum for a content-driven film. But here, Rajinikanth’s face value was involved, and Vettaiyan reportedly had a budget of 300 crores. So, in that sense, this magnum opus failed to shine at the box office. A bare minimum expectation was at least 400 crores gross globally as Rajini was coming fresh from the success of Jailer, which amassed over 600 crores gross.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Vettaiyan:

India net- 148.32 crores

India gross- 175.01 crores

Overseas gross- 84 crores

Worldwide gross- 259.01 crores

Both in terms of breakeven and collection-to-budget comparison, the Rajinikanth starrer closed its run as a flop!

