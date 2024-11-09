Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan led Singham Again is set to achieve many milestones in the second weekend. It witnessed its first big fall on the second Friday as box office collection fell below the 10 crore mark in India. Scroll below for the latest worldwide update after day 8.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On the second Friday, Rohit Shetty’s directorial has minted earnings of 9 crores. It witnessed a fall of 19% compared to 11.20 crores earned on the previous day. The net box office collection after 8 days now stand at 195.60 crores. The cop drama is now less than 5 crores away from entering the 200 crore club in India. That milestone has been unlocked in real-time as you read this story.

Including taxes, the gross collections of Singham Again come to 230.80 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

In the overseas arena, Singham Again has added 2 crores more to the kitty on day 8, surging the international total to 62.67 crores gross.

Combining the two regions, the worldwide box office collection now comes to 293.47 crores gross. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s film is also gearing up to enter the 300 crore mark globally, which will also be achieved today.

Surpasses 5 Bollywood films at the worldwide box office

It’s time for celebrations as Singham Again has crossed the global lifetime of not one or two but as many as 5 Bollywood films. The list includes Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores), Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores) and The Kerala Story (293.15 crores).

The next target is Hindi Medium, which raked in 304.57 crores gross worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

