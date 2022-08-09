Time and again we have seen actresses open up about the male dominance in the Bollywood industry. Right from not being offered to lead a film to often not being credited for the same, Bollywood divas have often spilt the beans calling it a male dominant industry. Well, the latest actress to open up about the same, once again, is Vidya Balan. During her latest interview, the Kismat Konnection actress revealed that she wasn’t once credited for Mission Mangal’s success.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mission Mangal starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and others in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Vidya Balan recently appeared for a talk show O Womaniya! 2022 Adda organised by Film Companion, where she stated that the major films that are bombing at the box office are male-centric, big-budget films. However, she adds, female-led films are doing much better but these things have become collateral damage.

Vidya Balan said, “The pandemic has become an easy excuse for people to say that now female-led films will not work in the theatres, because basically, our industry is going through some kind of flux where a lot of our films are bombing, terribly. And they are your so-called, male hero-led films. But who takes the beating is the female-led films. Do you not realise that Gangubai Kathiawadi had no man spearheading it, it was Alia Bhatt. That film has done great numbers compared to a lot of other films with male heroes. It’s very frustrating because there’s no logic to it.”

The Mission Mangal actress when on to say that it is very unfortunate that the film which also starrer 5 other female actresses is still known as an Akshay Kumar film. Speaking further, Vidya Balan said, “For example, even a film like Mission Mangal, which did great business, finally it will be seen as an Akshay Kumar film, which is very unfortunate. It’s not Akshay Kumar and five other leading ladies, because we’re not being seen as having led the film in any way”

“But the story couldn’t have been told with just Akshay Kumar, and it wasn’t told with just him. Someone was talking to me about my last hits, and they didn’t mention Mission Mangal, and they said, ‘Woh toh Akshay Kumar…’ and I was like, ‘Did you not see me and four other female actors?’” concluded Vidya.

The Kahaani actress was recently in news for her funky take on Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot photos.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Reacts To #BoycottRakshaBandhan & Says “This All Helps In Economy Of India”, Post Aamir Khan’s Reaction On #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram