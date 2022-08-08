Salman Khan has often grabbed headlines owing to some controversies related to her professional life including the 1998 Blackbuck poach case and the Hit-and-Run case. Since ’98, the superstar has been a part of the court trail along with his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-stars like Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam. Salman’s blackbuck poaching case was opposed by a lawyer who represents the Bishnoi community named Mahipal Bishnoi.

Advertisement

In the latest shocking turn of events, Mahipal Bishnoi has reportedly killed a police constable with his car. Yes, you heard that right. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Advertisement

As per the latest PTI report, Mahipal Bishnoi who opposed actor Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case hit a police constable on Friday night by a speeding car. The policeman has been identified as 27-year-old Ramesh Saran. The accident happened on the night of August 5 near Jhalamand circle in Jaipur where Constable Ramesh was on night duty. However, even though Ramesh was quickly rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to injuries. According to police, he was taken to AIIMS.

PTI quoted DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav saying, Constable Ramesh Saran from the Kudi Bhagtasni police station was on night duty at a check-post on Friday night. Around midnight, a speeding car coming from the Jalamand side hit him. Though he tried to jump to the other side of the divider, he was injured badly,” further adding the vehicle jumped to the other side of the divider and overturned two-three times.

The police further said that the victim’s medical examination was done and it is to be said that it was an accident caused by Bishnoi’s speeding car.

An investigation has already been initiated after Ramesh’s family registered an FIR against Bishnoi.

A few days back, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, had also threatened to kill Salman Khan for the chinkara case. In April 2018, Salman got a five-year jail term and Rs 10,000 penalty in the blackbuck poaching case and was granted bail two days later.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Reacts To Bringing Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Together For A Cirkus + Golmaal Crossover, After Moving From Cop Universe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram