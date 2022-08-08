Being an actor comes with a lot of responsibility. One wrong move and you’ll be trolled and bashed online unnecessarily for days. Fans often get inspired by their real-life actions and get motivated to do the same in their own lives. Likewise, Bollywood actors have always been quite transparent about their smoking and drinking habits and often encourage their fans to live a simple and healthy life and not take inspiration from that part of their lives. Similarly, Saif Ali Khan quit smoking 15 years ago after he had a minor heart attack. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, actors smoke quite often for their on-screen roles in the movies but that’s it. Some Bollywood actors are far away from smoking and drinking including superstars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra and Amitabh Bachchan to name a few.

Coming back to the topic, when Saif Ali Khan was 36, he suffered a minor heart attack and post that he quit smoking completely. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and underwent an ECG, where an irregular heartbeat was diagnosed at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

While Saif Ali Khan was out of danger immediately after he was taken to the hospital, Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Preity Zinta, Kunal Kohli and Jackie Shroff went to check on him.

Back in the day, the Omkara actor also opened up on his smoking habit in an interview with ETimes and said, “Age is a relative thing. If you don’t smoke or drink and respect your body, you can look great at 42. On the other hand, if you smoke and take drugs, you must realise that you are not in your 20s and you’re not going to get away with it.”

Talking about his lifestyle, Saif added, “It has to be a lifestyle now. Even drinking and smoking have becoming boring and repetitive like all other negative things. It feels great to wake up feeling healthy, awake and alert. I love waking up in the morning, taking a deep breath, reading the newspaper and going to the gym — as opposed to carrying a hangover right until lunch. That’s horrible. It is nice to let off steam once in a while, but I find myself less involved with people in that sense. I like staying at home, reading a book, having a chat with my wife, a quiet dinner and going to bed early. I don’t want to drink half a bottle of whisky and look 50 the next day. I have become an anti-drinking, anti-smoking agent.”

Well, that does make sense.

