Kamal Haasan is known for changing Tamil cinema with new and unique concepts. As of now, the actor is getting all the love for his last release Vikram. The film even shattered major Box Office records becoming one of the highest earnings films of the year. Meanwhile, we came across a throwback interview of Kamal when he hinted about leaving the country after he was pushed into debt due to Vishwaroopam. Even Aamir Khan had something similar due to which people are boycotting his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

Released in 2013, the film was Kamal’s most ambitious project, the film was directed and produced by the actor himself. The espionage action thriller film also featured, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.

Advertisement

If you’re unaware, Kamal Haasan faced backlash for his film Vishwaroopam in 2013. The movie was banned in Tamil Nadu as the Muslim community claimed the movie puts them in a bad light. Back in the day, while the actor was promoting the film in Chennai, the actor stated that he would be forced to move to a secular state or even a country if his own state can’t let him speak. Due to the controversy, the film was delayed and the loss kept on increasing to 80 Crore, while the movie was made on a budget of 95 Crore.

While talking about the same, Vishwaroopam star Kamal Haasan had said, “MF Hussain had to do it, now Haasan will do it. From Kashmir to Kerala, excluding Tamil Nadu, I will try to find a secular state where an artiste like me could stay. If I can’t find it in a couple of days, I will hopefully find another secular country. This film is really important to me. I have pledged everything for the movie.”

Days after the controversy erupted, the Madras High Court bench chaired by Justice K. Venkataraman passed an interim order in favour of the film and said that the film can be released without any cuts or edits.

Later in 2017, when Kamal Haasan released Vishwaroopam 2, the actor in a conversation with Deccan Chronicle revealed how much he lost due to the ban of the first part. The Vikram actor said, My film, “Vishwaroopam, was banned. And when the ban was lifted through legal recourse by us, the then-ruling powers took umbrage. They had it re-banned and later lifted the ban only after a public outcry. I lost Rs 60 Crore. For someone who pays his taxes regularly, that is a crippling loss. Thanks to people, I’m still walking.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: Sita Ramam Box Office (US): Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal Thakur Starrer Reaches $600K In First Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram