Calling director Advait Chandan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, as a breath of fresh air, actor Nagarjuna on Sunday said that it was wonderful to watch his son Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor.

Taking to Twitter, Nagarjuna said: “Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air!

Nagarjuna added, “A film which goes more than surface deep. A film which stirs you from deep within!! Makes you smile, cry, laugh and ponder!! It comes with a simple message saying love and innocence conquers all!!

Nagarjuna further shared, “Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and team, you just lift our spirits up!!”

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni, the film is scheduled to hit screens on August 11.

