Bollywood’s maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are coming together once again for a comedy-drama film Cirkus. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film as it is bringing in the vibe of a Disney film which is a bit different than his previous comedy series Golmaal.

Shetty is one of the most successful directors of Hindi cinema, having excelled in the space of making action and comedy films. His previous film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead holds the record of being the biggest opener to date during the pandemic times.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty opens up on exploring comedy in a slightly different space other than Golmaal. He said, “I am happy as we had to experiment in the comic space with young kids. It has all the elements of Golmaal and also all the Golmaal characters – from Sanjay Mishra to Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, and Ashwini Kalsekar. This film is for the audience who loved Golmaal, All The Best, and Bol Bachchan.”

The filmmaker for the first time collaborating with Ranveer Singh in a comedy genre. Talking about casting him in the film, he said, “I was confident that he would be a good choice for a comedy film like Golmaal because we had done Simmba, which has some undertones of humour. He knows his comic time and has held over the genre. He is a great actor, who you can mold in any space. He can do Simmba, Cirkus, Khilji, Ram Leela or Bajirao (Mastani). He is going to be the next superstar because he can perform in all the genres.”

It is well known that Rohit Shetty has created a cop universe with Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. When asked whether he is planning to do a Cirkus and Golmaal crossover, he replied, “Maybe in the future, we will.”

