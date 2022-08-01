Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot for an international magazine recently is still making a lot of noise. While the actor has received severe backlash for the images, several Bollywood and telly stars have come out in his support. The latest to defend him in the controversy is Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Advertisement

Kareena, who is currently busy promoting her soon-to-release film Laal Singh Chaddha, recently spoke to an entertainment portal about the pictures that went viral. The actress – while defending the actor said that people have a lot of free time and hence have opinions on everything. Read on.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with India Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot controversy. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything.

I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”

Before Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and many others also defended Ranveer Singh. However, certain sections of society were offended and cases and FIRs have been filed against him. These cases state the actor has offended and “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and is scheduled for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

Must Read: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Trolled For Maintaining Distance While Exiting The Airport, One Says “Beta Naraz Hai… Apni Maa Se”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram