Well, one can only expect the unexpected from Uorfi Javed. After inspiring looks from Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner among others, the beauty has taken charge to flaunt her own creations. She recently left little for imagination when she partially exposed her b*tt in a black cut-out dress. And well, this time she’s baring it all. Scroll below to see her latest attire and why Ranveer Singh fans are demanding an FIR on her!

Advertisement

As most know, Ranveer recently posed n*de for a leading magazine cover. The pictures of it went viral in no time and many praised his bold movie. However, an NGO filed an FIR against the actor for posting obscene pictures on his social media platforms. Several including Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Ram Gopal Varma, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt among others have come out in his favour.

Advertisement

In the latest paparazzi session, Uorfi Javed donned a green and white printed swimsuit. One could see the outfit holding it all together with a couple of drawstrings at the back. The Bigg Boss OTT diva wore a criss-cross skirt designed like a cage to complement the attire, which was made of rope.

While Uorfi Javed carried an oversized blazer with her, she went ahead and posed without it. The beauty flaunted her b*tt and her confidence can truly give you a run for your money. A section of social media users were offended and questioned why nobody was filing an FIR against her while Ranveer Singh has to go through so much.

A user commented, “Ispe koi FIR kyu nai karta bhai?”

Another commented, “Is par koi case q nhi karta”

“Ab Kha gye Ranveer Singh ko troll krne wale,” another wrote.

A user wrote, “रणवीर का क्या दोष यहां तो पूरा सिस्टम ही खराब हो चुका है (Ranveer ka kya dosh hai, pura system kharab ho chuka hai.”

Another commented, “Ranveer se jyda g*nd to ye road pe dikhati. H ispe koi case nahi krega??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Anupamaa Refuses To Hand Over The Throne To Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Maintaining The #1 Spot On Television!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram