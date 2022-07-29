Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were in celebration mode yesterday as the sitcom completed 14 years. Quite a journey it has been for the star cast who rose to immense fame as they proved their loyalty to the Asit Modi production. Whether it is Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta or Palak Sindhwani, all of these actors are big names in today’s time. But did you know Mandan Chandwadkar was initially working in Dubai and left it all to try acting? Scroll below for details.

As most know, Mandar plays the role of Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He’s been a part of the show ever since its inception and is a social media star today. But the actor struggled for quite a few years before bagging the show. In fact, he was in a much more stable position earlier as he worked as a mechanical engineer in Dubai.

Mandar Chandwadkar revealed to Times Of India, “Of course, my decision has paid off very well. I always say that one has to always follow their passion as their career and I did the same thing. It was quite a risky decision at that time when I decided to return from Dubai to India leaving my job in 2000. It was a difficult decision as there were very limited channels but I always felt strongly about following my passion and that I want to be an actor.”

Mandar Chandwadkar continued, “I had to struggle from 2000 to 2008 but I am glad everything has paid off really well. I bagged Taarak Mehta after my struggle period and the rest is history.”

Well, quite a bold decision it was, isn’t it? More power to Mandar Chandwadkar for listening to his heart!

