Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently been making headlines for the actors leaving the show. Recently producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that Disha Vakani won’t be coming back as Daya Ben. Talking about the same, recently actor Dilip Joshi talked about his experience with his on-screen wife Disha in an interview.

Dilip and Disha playing the roles of Jethalal and Dayaben respectively were introduced as husband and wife on the sitcom from the very first episode, and fans loved every bit of it. While the latter is confirmed not to come back to the show, fans have been concerned as to who will be filling in her boots.

Recently, during an interview with ETimes, Dilip Joshi opened up about Disha Vakani’s absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “Daya was supposed to return. She made a fool of us again (laughs). I don’t know what Asit bhai wants. Let’s just hope Jetha will get to see acche din too. I got to work with Disha for almost 10 years. From day one, our tuning and chemistry were perfect. And we had a lot of fun together. We did a lot of great scenes together. You can see them in older episodes.”

Claiming that Disha Vakani is a great artist Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi continued, “In comedy, she had that uninhibited approach that female artistes rarely have. She was wonderful. She was fun to watch not just as a fellow actor, but also as an audience.”

Meanwhile, during a special event, the TMKOC team showcased the new Gada Electronics to fans. During this event, Dilip Joshi got quite emotional as he remembered Ghanshyam Nayak who played Nattu Kaka on the show. Speaking with the press, the actor said, “Ghanshyam bhai… Natu Kaka humare saath nahi hai. Toh unko bahut miss kar rahe hai hum iss dukaan mein aa ke. But I’m sure.. woh jaha bhi honge hum sab ko aashriwad de rahe honge.. yeh sab dekh ke.” ( Ghanshyam brother … Nattu Kaka is not among us anymore, so we are missing him alot after coming to this shop. But i am sure where ever he is, he must be blessing us for what we are doing).

Would you love to see Disha Vakani returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

