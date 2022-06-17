Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running show on Indian television – having premiered its first episode on July 28, 2008. The show stars several well-known actors like Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Munmun Dutta (Babita), and Neha Mehta (Anjali), and many more. However, Disha and her character Daya have been absent from the show for years now.

At the launch of a new Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah store – Gada Electronics, the producer interacted with the media. At the same time, he also blamed Disha’s real and reel life brother ‘Sundarlal’ Mayur Vakani for her not returning to the show. Scroll below to see their banter.

While chatting with the media at the inauguration of Jethalal’s store, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s, producer Asit Kumarr Modi questioned ‘Sundarlal’ Mayur Vakani about ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani not returning to the show. The conversation, which lasted a good minute and a half, began with the producer saying that this is Daya’s brother, so if you want to know when she’s coming back we have to ask him.

Asit Kumarr Modi blames Mayur Vakani for fooling all – including Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, regarding the return of his on-screen and off-screen sister Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to the show. Addressing the blame and question coming his way, just like his character – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sundarlal said, “My dear Adit sir… Maa jab tak permission nahi degi my dear behna nahi ayegi.”

The TMKOC producer then adds that now, besides leading Joshi’s Jethalal and fans on he is also doing the same to him. Stating that he is tired of being questioned about Dayaben’s return, Asit added, “I am fed up.” Giving an answer to satisfy the curiosity of all, Mayur said, “You will have to come home once more, meet Mataji. Maa ko miloge…” Before he could answer the producer questioned him whether he knows how her family – the Gadas, are doing.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer even told ‘Sundarlal’ Mayur Vakani, “You get married then you will know how difficult it is.” Answering him and the accusations coming his way, Disha Vakani’s real and reel-life brother said, “I understand. I know my dear jijaji stat, I can see him suffering…”

On seeing the producer joining his hands and asking him to bring Dayaben back to the show, Mayur said, “Mai baath karta hu. Aap chinta mat karo. Mai (apka halat) samaj sakta hu.” The (funnily) fed-up producer then tells all to head to Ahmedabad – where Disha is currently, and ask about her return. Check out the fun and love-filled banter of producer Asit Kumarr Modi and ‘Sundarlal’ Mayur Vakani here:

From 1-10 – with 1 being the least, how excited are you for Dayaben’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comments.

