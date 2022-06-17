TV fans who have been eager to know whether their favourite show made it to the Top 5 in the TRP list, wait no further. The TRP reports are finally out, and as usual, Anupamaa continues to reign as ‘Queen of soaps’. Interestingly, there’s a surprise entrant on the list.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma starrer family drama has topped the list. Anuj Kapadia’s extended family’s introduction has kept the viewers hooked on to the soap. Reportedly, the show has managed to grab a TRP of 2.7.

This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has climbed to the second spot. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer family-romance drama have got a TRP of 2.2. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have maintained a steady position on number 3 just like last week. Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra has also stepped down to 3rd spot this week. Both shows have garnered a rating of 2.1.

However, Kumkum Bhagya has climbed a spot on the TRP charts this week. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar starrer, which got 2.0 ratings, grabbed the 4th spot in the TRP list. On the other hand, three shows have grabbed the fifth spot this week.

Kundali Bhagya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya has slipped a position, but it seems to have worked in the favour of the makers. Dheeraj’s exit from the show was the highlight this week. Two other shows, Abrar Qazi-Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Yeh Hai Chahatein and Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer Imlie, is on the fifth spot. All the three shows recorded a TRP of 1.9.

