Apart from its winner, Bigg Boss 15 gave the tinsel town a cute couple that never misses a chance to slay wherever they go. Yes, you got it right! We are talking about none other than Karan Kundrra and BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. The thing which started inside the controversial house continues to grow stronger outside the house too. Every time they step out, they send their fans into a tizzy and give major couple goals.

Advertisement

But all good things come and are often surrounded by some negativity too. Ever since TejaRan (fondly called by their fans) have made their relationship official, they are often subjected to trolling and criticism.

Advertisement

Time and again we have seen Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra being subjected to trolling for apparently ‘faking’ their love in public and PDA. But what makes their fans’ hearts smile is their ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude. No matter what haters say, TejRan have emerged stronger with each passing day. Karan Kundrra in his latest interview too has stated that they aren’t bothered by all these haters who are sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Speaking to Indian Express when Karan Kundrra was asked about the trolls who say they ‘fake PDA’ to ‘grab eyeballs’, he said, “If you see how I’ve had my career, how opinionated I am about what I say or do, do you think I’m worried about a backlash? Do you think we would be bothered about somebody sitting in some corner of the planet with a smartphone and Twitter account? There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out. If you remove Twitter from their lives, do you think these people have the capacity to actually reach us? There are lovely people too who we live for. They are important to us, and not the trolls.”

During the same conversation, Karan Kundrra also revealed that their work is speaking for them. He said, “But at the end of the day, if my craft is not doing well, why am I here? Tell me one project of mine which is not at the top. There are people whose work doesn’t speak, only their articles speak. My team has decided of not to position me and making an image for me. She is doing extremely well independently. I am doing my own things. And people who are watching our shows are making us the top people whatever we are touching.”

Aww! How cute?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently seen making a fashion splash at an event pictures and videos of which have already taken the web by storm.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Beats Salman Khan, Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ (TMKOC) Loses To Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ – List Of Most Famous Fictional & Non-Fictional Personalities Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram