Bollywood celebrities often enjoy immense popularity and fan following. Superstar Salman Khan is one of them. He is one of the most loved stars in the country but it seems comedian Kapil Sharma has beaten him and become the most famous personality on TV.

Salman’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. Every year, the superstar returns with a new season and the TRP of the show touches the roof. Kapil’s eponymous comedy show is too quite popular among the TV audience.

Now Ormax Media has released a list of Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television, wherein Kapil Sharma grabbed the top spot while Salman Khan bagged the second spot. Comedian Krushna Abhishek was pushed to the third spot on the list.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and singer-music director Himesh Reshammiya grabbed the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular non-fiction personalities on Hindi television (May 2022) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/on8rX38VsA — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 15, 2022

Ormax Media shared yet another list of Most popular fiction characters on Hindi television. In the list, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa beats Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal Champaklal Gada of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ayesha Singh’s character Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed the third spot while Shivangi Joshi’s Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai pushed to the fourth spot.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Most popular fiction characters on Hindi television (May 2022) #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/c6krcTG83Y — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 15, 2022

Sumbul Touqeer’s Imlie grabbed the fifth spot in Ormax’s Most popular fiction characters on the Hindi television list.

