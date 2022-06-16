Television reality shows often come with a few golden entertaining moments and some of them are quick to viral across social media platforms. In the most recent turn of events, Dance Deewane Junior contestant Riddhi danced to Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida and one of the many people to be left impressed by the little girl’s performance was Alia’s real-life mother-in-law Neetu Singh. Read on to know how she praised the girl in the sweetest way possible.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Neetuji has lately been gearing up for the release of her next comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which is all set to hit the theatres on the 24th of this month. The movie has been directed by Raj Mehta and features actors like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli, amongst others. There seems to be a lot of hype around the film as the trailer also garnered positive responses from the audience.

Advertisement

Lately, Neetu Singh has been an active part of the Dance Deewane Junior jury and she does not hold back from complimenting kids who are exceptionally well at the craft. The actress recently witnessed a stunning performance put forth by a young girl named Riddhi and all three judges, including Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji were utterly impressed with it.

The girl, along with her grown up partner was seen hitting the right beats and swinging to the garba beats with immense energy and apt expressions which instantly left the audience swooned. At the end of it, Neetu Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji also gave standing ovations to the young talent.

At the end of the promo, Neetu Singh can be seen delightfully comparing Riddhi’s work to that of Alia Bhatt, as she was the one to originally feature in the Dholida MV. “Mere ghar pe ek bahu hai Alia, aur ye madam hai Bawalia. Jab bhi aati hai bawaal machati hai.”, she said.

Riddhi aur Captain Pratik ne machaaya apni performance se dhamaal. Did you enjoy this jhalak of their dance? Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#NoraFatehi @marzipestonji #NeetuKapoor pic.twitter.com/sw8WAkg2Xr — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) June 15, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Finally Respond To Fans Slamming Them Over Dayaben’s Return, Say “Disha Vakani’s Return Doesn’t Seem To Be Possible”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram