For quite some time TV’s most-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for all the wrong reasons. It all began when makers dropped a few promos hinting at the return of Dayaben’s character on the show. While they are yet to unveil the face, fans have been slamming the makers for ‘playing’ with their emotions and making them a fool. Earlier, the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi had hinted at Dayaben’s return to the show saying that the character will return to the show with or without Disha Vakani.

Advertisement

Ever since Disha went on a maternity break in 2018, makers decided to wait until she decides to return. It’s been 3 years since Dayaben went missing from the show and fans have been waiting with bated breath.

Advertisement

As fans have been slamming Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its makers, left, right and centre, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally reacted to the criticism. In his latest interview, the show-maker said since Disha Vakani’s return doesn’t seem to be possible, they are auditioning for new faces for Dayaben’s character.

Speaking to ETimes, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character.”

“If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn’t seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement. As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben cannot return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time,” added Asit Kumarr Modi further.

Earlier commenting on the misleading promo a user wrote, “Daya bhabhi ke nam pe aaya kya ek putla or letter….ab ye or nhi chlega, hmari feelings hurt ho rhi h yaaarrr,” while another said, “bhai asit bhai ko bolo ki audianse k sath mzak na kre…..public ko pagal samaj kr bethe ho kya…isse achha serial dekhna hi 6od dena hai…”

But the question remains when will Dayaben return to Taarak Mehta? Only time will tell. For more such updates on TMKOC, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Despite Criticism Over Dayaben’s Comeback Beats Anupamaa, Naagin Becoming The Most-Liked TV Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram