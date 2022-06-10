Amidst all the saas-bahu drama, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came as a breath of fresh air for the Indian television audience. The show, which was launched in 2008, quickly became a fan favourite. Now every character have found a special place in the audience’s hearts.

Recent reports claimed that Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom, has finally quit the show after a 14-year long run. Fans were heartbroken upon hearing the news. Amidst these reports, a user has been cheering all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans with his music edits.

An Instagram user, Mitul Suthar, who is a musician by profession has been sharing videos of himself playing character music on his piano. He has composed background music for almost every major character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah like Jethalal Gada, Taarak Mehta, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Tapu Sena, Dr. Hathi, Babita Krishnan Iyer, Dayaben, and more.

Take a look at the videos below:

So which one did you like, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans?

Previously, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, is not returning to the show and they are bringing a new actress to fill in her shoes. Talking to ETimes, he said, “We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it’s not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won’t be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated.”

