Television host and comedian Maniesh Paul is one of those stars who doesn’t have haters and is loved for his charming personality. On the other hand, he doesn’t even land in many controversies, however, a few years back, when he featured in a TV commercial about thermal wear, the actor along with the ad-makers was criticised for showing Kashmir in a bad light. Scroll below to know why netizens were irked.

Meanwhile, Maniesh is currently gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. The film is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

In 2020, Maniesh Paul was featured in an ad about thermal wear for the brand Dollar Big Boss. In the commercial, the actor can be seen enjoying his time with his partner. A few seconds later, a thief can be seen snatching his jacket and they both run behind him. As they reach the wooden platform at the shores of Dal Lake, Kashmir, Maniesh can be seen giving all his clothes and says, “Dollar Ultra haina, kuch extra nahi chahiye (I have Dollar ultra, I don’t need anything extra).”

Sharing the ad on Twitter, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Happy to share with you all my latest campaign of Dollar Thermals… @DollarBigboss directed by @nonu_chidiya. Dollar Ultra hai na, toh kuch extra nai chahiye…Dollar Ultra Thermals is all set to keep you warm #dilse”

Happy to share with you all my latest campaign of Dollar Thermals… @DollarBigboss directed by @nonu_chidiya Dollar Ultra hai na, toh kuch extra nai chahiye…

Dollar Ultra Thermals is all set to keep you warm #dilse

Tune into watch the latest TVC of Dollar Ultra Thermals pic.twitter.com/eAUnvT8AwT — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) November 20, 2020

As soon as the actor shared the advertisement on social media, netizens started criticising him and the makers. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Don’t enact anything for few bucks, Mr Manish Paul. Kashmir is well known for warm hospitality. Get your facts corrected!,” another wrote, “It is propaganda in the guise of entertainment, trying to portray Kashmiris as theives with well planned agenda behind,” a third user commented, “Mr @ManishPaul03 This is quite degrading. In fact this is quite opposite of Kashmiris. We are known for our hospitality all over the world. You are portraying us as thieves. This should be taken down… Kashmir has a 0% crime rate against tourists.”

A fourth user wrote, “So all your brand could manage for the campaign is you portraying a Kashmiri stealing your clothes because thand???? Kapday kya, ad ideas bhi maang lete, toh isse acha ad free mein dete hum hi,” a fifth user wrote, “this ad portrays Kashmiris as thieves. Kashmir has the lowest crime rate toward tourists and is comparable to European countries in terms of safety. Also, we have our own thermals brand ‘Ooshin'”

Don't enact anything for few bucks, Mr Manish Paul.

Kashmir is well known for warm hospitality. Get your facts corrected! — Faissal Farooq (@FaissalFarooq) November 22, 2020

It is propaganda in the guise of entertainment, trying to portray Kashmiris as theives with well planned agenda behind. — Tanveer Mir (@Mirtanveerkmr) November 23, 2020

Mr @ManishPaul03 This is quite degrading. In fact this is quite opposite of Kashmiris. We are known for our hospitality all over the world. You are portraying us as thieves. This should be taken down… Kashmir has a 0% crime rate against tourists. — Sheikh Suhail (@SheikhSuhail) November 23, 2020

So all your brand could manage for the campaign is you portraying a kashmiri stealing your clothes because thand???? Kapday kya, ad ideas bhi maang lete, toh isse acha ad free mein dete hum hi. — T (@ShadowandScreen) November 22, 2020

.@DollarBigboss @ManishPaul03 this ad portrays Kashmiris as thieves. Kashmir has the lowest crime rate toward tourists and is comparable to European countries in terms of safety. Also, we have our own thermals brand 'Ooshin' Thanks @drmalikadil for flagging this tone-deaf ad. https://t.co/x86sTTFwSZ — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 22, 2020

This ad script is too offensive for people of kashmir. This projects and sets a wrong paradigm among masses. Kashmir has been a no 1 safe destination for tourists across the globle. pic.twitter.com/plSV2vdH2a — Muzamil Maqbool(#PromoteKashmiri🍎) (@MuzamilBalkh) November 21, 2020

