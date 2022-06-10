In what can be called shocking news, an attempt was made to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The superstar has come under the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang ever since Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in broad daylight.

Earlier this week, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a letter with a death threat from an unknown person. The superstar’s security was tightened and an FIR was also registered with the police. As the investigation was underway, a shocking report surfaced.

As per Times Network, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had sent a sharpshooter with a small-bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing to kill Salman Khan. The sharpshooter was apparently planted outside the residence of the superstar who tried to assassinate him. However, he backed out of the mission at the last moment by chance.

This came to light during an investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Reportedly, the dreaded gangster and his henchmen had conducted a recce of Dabangg Khan. The police officials learned that the gangsters were aware that the superstar was more vulnerable during his early morning cycling ride as he is not accompanied by security guards.

THE MOST STUNNING TWIST IN MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE EXCLUSIVE: Times Network's @NikunjGargN reveals the most stunning twist in #SidhuMooseWala murder investigations & it has connection with #SalmanKhan. A sharpshooter almost got Bollywood superstar outside his house. Listen. pic.twitter.com/ygJJwhlvVQ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 9, 2022

Taking advantage of the situation, Lawrence Bishnoi’s henchmen and sharpshooter were about to assassinate Salman Khan, an escort of Mumbai Police was at his gate which was engaged with the actor as he had to attend a public function later that day. This discouraged the gangsters as they decided that the time was not prudent to act on what they had planned.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members feared being caught by the police personnel and therefore the sharpshooter was directed to back out from the plan.

