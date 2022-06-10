Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood. It is a fantasy adventure film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy amongst others. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo role in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. But self-proclaimed critic KRK is now trolling producer Karan Johar and the team. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Recently, Ranbir spoke about Brahmastra and called it their own Marvel universe but in terms of an ‘Astraverse.’ He also called the film ‘deeply rooted in Indian culture.’ On the other hand, KJo revealed a conversation with SS Rajamouli on how Prabhas and team gave 5 whole years to Baahubali. Similarly, Ayan Mukerji and team devoted 7 long years.

Advertisement

KRK in a latest tweet wrote, “Makers of #Brahmastra are confused. They all are saying different things. Director is saying, it’s a super hero film. Karan is saying, it’s like a #Bahubali. Ranbir is saying it’s not a super hero film. Lol! Oh Bhai Pahle Aap Sab Ek Saath Baithkar Dicide Karlo Kahna Kya hai.”

Check out the tweet shared by KRK on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra below:

Makers of #Brahmastra are confused. They all are saying different things. Director is saying, it’s a super hero film. Karan is saying, it’s like a #Bahubali. Ranbir is saying it’s not a super hero film. Lol! Oh Bhai Pahle Aap Sab Ek Saath Baithkar Dicide Karlo Kahna Kya hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 9, 2022

Well, this isn’t the first time that Kamaal R Khan is sharing his opinions on the Ayan Mukerji directed film. He had previously compared the movie to Mughal-e-Azam.

“Karan Johar and his team is making #Brahmastra for last 8 years. Film #MughalEAzam was made in 10+ Years coz of less technical support at that time. If a blockbuster film can be made by “Tol-Mol” then #Brahmastra will be a biggest blockbuster in the history of bollywood. And if #Brahmastra becomes a disaster like #ThugsOfHindostan then it will be proved forever that a film made during more time doesn’t mean that it will be a hit only,” read his tweet.

Brahamstra is scheduled to hit the theatres on 9 September, 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Predictions: Nushrratt Bharuccha Starrer To Open In 25-50 Lakhs Range

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram