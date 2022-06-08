C Robert Cargill, the screenwriter for Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange, has heaped praises on the Indian film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Sharing a poster of ‘RRR’s on Twitter, he wrote: “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.

“This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week,” Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill added.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, RRR since its release has earned over Rs 1,150 crore at the box office. It is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-Independence India.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Meanwhile, RRR has made huge earnings even in its Hindi belt. The period drama went on to rake massive 277 crores at the box office.

