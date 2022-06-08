Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma has embroiled herself in a controversy after her comment about Prophet Muhammad went viral. Following her remarks, she started receiving threats and she was even suspended from the political party. Almost everyone has condemned her, however, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of her. Scroll below to know what the actress says.

Although Nupur’s statements has been removed from the internet, internationally many have criticised her for the same. Muslim majority countries like UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Iraq, the Maldives, Jordan, Libya and Bahrain have currently boycotted Indian products.

After Nupur Sharma made a controversial statement on Prophet Muhammad last week, the Mumbai Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A, 153A and 505(2). Meanwhile, recently after Nupur and her family’s security was tightened, Kangana Ranaut defended her comment and the actress says, Sharma is ‘entitled to her opinions’ while claiming Hindu gods are insulted almost every day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself. This is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… Just a reminder for those who keep forgetting.”

A few days back, when the protest against Nupur escalated, the former BJP spokesperson shared her statement regarding the matter and wrote on Twitter, “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi. I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about Kangana Ranaut backing Nupur Sharma’s controversial statement.

