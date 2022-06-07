Bollywood superstar Salman Khan seemingly has come under the radar of underworld don Lawrence Bishnoi following the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The superstar and his father Salim Khan received a letter that had a death threat from an unknown person.

Since then security for Salman and his family were beefed up. Fans of the superstar have been worrying ever since the report of a death threat for the Khan family surfaced. Amidst the tension, Dabangg Khan recorded a statement with the police.

As per an ANI report, Salman Khan in his statement to Mumbai Police denied receiving threat calls from any person or having a dispute with anyone in the recent past. His statement was recorded on Monday evening before he left for Hyderabad.

Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, who is also Salman‘s father, also recorded the statement with the Mumbai police. The report also said that Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said they were taking the threat letter very seriously.

“It’s too early to say if the letter is fake, and also we can’t say anything about the (involvement of) Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he said. However, it is worth pointing out that a case has been registered under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Bandra Police station.

As per the news agency PTI report, the threat letter was given by an employee doing cleaning work in Bandra to the security personnel of Salim Khan. Investigators have collected footage of more than 200 CCTV cameras in the area to identify the person who gave the letter.

