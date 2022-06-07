Security has been tightened around superstar Salman Khan who received death threats in an unfortunate happening. It was his father Salim Khan who received a note threatening to kill the superstar. Furthermore, it allegedly mentioned that his condition would be like Sidhu Moose Wala, who was brutally murdered last month. Scroll below for some insider details!

As per recent reports, the threat note mentioned the initials ‘LB’ and ‘GB’. Police is suspecting it is Lawrence Bishnoi, who is behind all of this and he’s being questioned about it. The other possibility is Goldy Brar, Canada based Gangster, who has taken the responsibility of killing Sidhu Moose Wala as a result of gang rivalry.

As reported by Aaj Tak, Lawrence Bishnoi told the Police that his alleged associate Sampat Nehra was given the responsibility of carrying out the murder of Salman Khan some years back. As most know, Bishnoi had sent threats to the superstar back in 2018. He wanted to avenge him for allegedly doing wrong to his community by killing blackbucks, whom they worship.

Lawrence even revealed that he did a recce of Galaxy Apartments and the nearby area. He reportedly had a pistol back then, which was far from the range of Salman Khan. Owing to the same, they ordered an RK Spring rifle and paid 3-4 lakhs for the same. It was delivered to a friend of Sampat Mehra, Dinesh Fauji, but Bishnoi was fortunately caught by the police by the time the weapon could reach him.

In addition, Lawrence Bishnoi even revealed that he had plans to kill Salman Khan on the sets of Ready but failed to do so.

Meanwhile, police have filed an FIR against an unknown person after the threat letter and a probe is currently underway.

