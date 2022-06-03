News of Sidhu Moose Wala’s death sent shockwaves to the entire nation. This Sunday, on May 29, the Punjabi singer was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab. The horrific incident took place when he was travelling to his village with his cousin and a friend. Reportedly, the accused spray fired at him following after which, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Two days later, his funeral took place and an ocean of his fans took a part in his last journey. In the latest development, Sidhu’s autopsy report is out.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a well know Punjabi rapper and singer who fought for the community’s pride and delivered justice. Now here’s a latest update on Sidhu’s killers.

Soon after Sidhu Moose Wala was executed, Gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi had taken the responsibility of the murder and Police had been on the lookout for killers since. According to latest reports, police has detained Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb who have links with the Bishnoi gang but separate case registered against them in Moga district.

On the other hand, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member Sachin Bishnoi made a confession call to one of the leading news channels and revealed that he himself killed the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Speaking to News18, Sachin Bishnoi called it an act of revenge of their brother Vicky Middukhera’ aka Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader, who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. He was 33.

When asked about it, Sachin Bishnoi told the portal, “Gangsters caught in the case belonged to the Kaushal gang and all had revealed Moose Wala’s name.” About Goldy Brar he said, “He is our brother. His brother was also murdered by these people.” He went on to speak about the weapons that he and his gang has, “We don’t tell their names, we have more dangerous weapons, which people must have seen in Hollywood movies.”

Lastly, Sachin Bishnoi sent a warning to Sidhu Moose Wala’s gang and told News18, “Threatening doesn’t do anything. There are those who do nothing, but we are going to kill the other gang members soon.” According to a report in India Today, Lawrence Bishnoi too has told Delhi Police that he gang got Sidhu killed but it wasn’t his work as he was in jail.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala’s autopsy reports are out. The Old Skool singer was had 19 bullet marks on his body and was reportedly dead within 15 minutes of the incident.

