On May 31 night, KK passed away after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. The singer was performing in Kolkata when he complained of feeling uneasy at the event and had even complained about AC not working. Soon after the news of his sad demise surfaced on the web, it saddened the entire nation. Right from the Prime Minister Of India to his fans, friends and industry colleagues expressed their grief.

This afternoon, KK was laid to rest and his funeral saw a who’s who of the music industry arriving to pay their last respects.

A day before KK’s funeral, his post-mortem report ruled out any cause of unnatural death and stated that he passed away after suffering from massive cardiac arrest. Now in his latest interview, the doctor who conducted his post-mortem has revealed that KK passed away due to excessive excitement during the live show that caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to his death.

Revealing some close details, the doctor who conducted his post-mortem revealed to PTI, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades was 100 per cent.”

“During Tuesday’s performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. The artiste could have been saved if CPR had been given immediately,” the doctor added further.

Meanwhile, we saw celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Salim Merchant, Harshdeep Kaur, Shilpa Rao, Rahul Vaidya and Javed Ali among others arriving to pay their last respects to Bollywood’s most loved singer KK.

