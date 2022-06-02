Since his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh has impressed everyone with his charming personality and amazing acting skills. He went on to work in some major films and created his own niche by taking up unique characters. One such role is from Bajirao Mastani for which he received appreciation. Recently, Singh shared his experience of playing the Peshwa’s character and also recalled a scene when he was actually bleeding profusely which he didn’t even realise. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Released in 2015, the historical romance film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, while Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Milind Soman were seen in the supporting roles. Reportedly, the movie was based on the Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar.

Coming back to the topic, Ranveer Singh recalls the time when he was bleeding while shooting an important scene for Bajirao Mastani. Talking to Bollywood Life, the actor had said, “I was so immersed in the character of Bajirao that I didn’t realise there were shards of glass in my hand and I was bleeding profusely.”

Ranveer Singh further added, “At the end of the entire scene, I had to walk out from the discussion. As I was walking down the stairs, I was acting drunk because Bajirao has developed a habit of drinking. and then I actually fell on the ground like a drunk person.”

He also revealed that the moment and the scene were so mesmerizing that the team even forgot to call cut, “It was a long time, I was still on the ground, and people thought I was in my acting mode. But the reality was something different.”

Talking about the whole experience, Ranveer Singh concluded by saying, “It is just a small glimpse of behind the scenes of what really happened while shooting for Bajirao Mastani. There are a plethora of memories and stories, but this is one of the special instances which I found very amusing.”

This incident of Ranveer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film reminds us of Django Unchained’s dinner table scene when Leonardo DiCaprio’s character smacks a glass which results in injuring his hand.

