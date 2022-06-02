Shah Rukh Khan is on the news lately as the actor has been announcing back to back projects. After Pathaan and Dunki, seems like we’ll finally learn about his film with Atlee Kumar. Touted as an action thriller, SRK has been juggling between multiple projects over the last one year. As per the latest reports, the film has been titled Jawan and it is expected that the team will be making an official announcement about the film in the coming days.

Meanwhile, SRK was spotted multiple times in the last few weeks but the superstar was seen hiding from the paparazzi. Even during the recent birthday bash of Karan Johar, it is said that Khan entered the venue from a secret gate. Nobody is aware why he’s hiding from the public eye but it is sure there’s a genuine reason behind it.

Coming back to the topic, after YRF’s Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for an update about his film with Atlee Kumar. Now, as per Pinkvilla, a source close to the development told the portal, “The film is titled Jawan and the announcement will be made soon by releasing a teaser which is about 1 min 34 seconds long.”

As per earlier reports by the same portal, they shared details about Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the film and said, “Buzz is that Atlee Kumar’s movie will see Shah Rukh doing a double role again after Duplicate and Don – but with a difference. It will revolve around a father and son’s relationship, and their love conflicted by their professions. While one Shah Rukh plays a gangster, the other is his father, a senior RAW agent, who is on a mission to catch him.”

“The theme is similar to Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti (1982) which had a retired Commissioner of Police (Dilip Kumar) chasing his own son, a gangster (Amitabh Bachchan). But for Atlee’s film, it’s a completely different story with SRK playing both father and son. Shah Rukh will sport prosthetics for the father’s role,” added the source.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Kumar’s Jawan will also feature Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and Rana Daggubati in the key roles.

