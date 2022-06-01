The trailer of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been released and it is the hottest topic of discussion nationwide. With the trailer of the forthcoming film garnering 62M views in just 24 hours, Laal Singh Chadda has taken the internet by storm. The trailer is getting hailed by everyone including proclaimed Indian dignitaries such as Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Taking to his social media handle, the filmmaker jotted down “Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He’s rocking it like he always does. Can’t wait to watch this one in theatres… My best wishes to the entire team”.

With Laal Singh Chaddha being Aamir’s 14-year-long labor of love, netizens are raging high on anticipation. After a decade-long of hard work, persistence, and patience, the film is now ready to serve its audience with its simplicity and serenity.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, was played in the IPL finale and several people watched it live on Monday. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead, the film is set to release in 2022

Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He’s rocking it like he always does. Can’t wait to watch this one in theatres… My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/BqqycMtRDw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 31, 2022

