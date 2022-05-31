Kartik Aaryan has surprised critics as well as the audience with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite average reviews from professionals, viewers went on to shower love to this Anees Bazmee directorial. As it continues to earn huge at the box office, Kamaal R Khan claims that the actor is all set to replace Akshay Kumar in Housefull 5. Scroll below for the tweet shared by KRK.

As most know, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the original product of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. It witnessed a sequel with Kartik and Kiara Advani in a leading roles. It surpassed expectations and has already garnered 122.69 crores.

Owing to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, KRK now claims that Akshay Kumar will be replaced by Kartik Aaryan in his upcoming comedy franchise, Housefull. He suggests that the 5th instalment will be led by the Dhamaka actor and Akki’s time in Bollywood is over.

KRK tweeted, “I do confirm here that Kartik Aaryan is going to do #Housefull5 which is the franchise of Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar’s end starts from here. Akki Bhai aap bahut Achche Aadmi thai. Uparwala Apko Khush Rakkhe. See you in Canada bhai.”

Well, the hatred for Akshay Kumar did not restrict there. In another tweet, KRK claimed that AK’s film Samrat Prithviraj is entirely dependent on BJP.

“Now #Akki is fully dependent on #BJP. He is arranging few special screenings of #Prithviraj for BJP politicians in Delhi. And he is expecting that BJP politicians will ask people to watch this film like #Kashmirfiles. Let’s see if Canadian Akki Bala Samrat will succeed,” read his tweet.

Meanwhile, KRK is making a lot of noise over his biography, Controversial KRK. Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan have been amongst actors that have supported and congratulated him!

