Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Reveals Wearing Clothes Weighing Around 6 Kilos!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reveals how he wore costumes weighing 6 kilos to play the titular role in “Samrat Prithviraj”.

Akshay came to promote Samrat Prithviraj with co-actor Manushi Chhillar and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He shares how he had to wear clothes that were heavy, but not heavier in comparison to actual clothes worn by real warriors of history.

Akshay Kumar says: “The clothes I have worn in ‘Samrat Prithviraj‘ weighed around 5-6 or 4-5 kilos. Yet, the actual warriors of our past, Prithviraj Chauhan, Shivaji Maharaj, would wear clothes that would weigh around 35-40 kilos.”

“On top of that, they would carry these big swords. They were the real warriors. And they would fight wearing heavy attire,” he adds.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

