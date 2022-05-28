Bigg Boss 15 was a massive success with contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal enjoying newfound fame. Similarly, we saw how Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli witnessed an upward trend in their career after being a part of BB14. Now, actor Aman Verma has broken his silence and detailed how the reality show has stopped being entertaining. He also mentions that the best season was the one ft Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill & Rashami Desai.

For the unversed, Aman was himself a part of Salman Khan’s show back in its 9th edition. It was Prince Narula who won that season while Rishabh Sinha was the runner up. Verma in a new statement claims that Bigg Boss is now only about romance, fights and controversy.

Aman Verma in an interaction with Times Of India said, “Bigg Boss has stopped being entertaining. I feel the best Bigg Boss was the 13th season with Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai when each one had a different personality and it was very interesting to watch the show. But after that, the two seasons have been a letdown. I didn’t even watch them for long. Now, it seems that to continue being a contestant on the show, you have to either fight and shout or be in a love affair with someone.”

If one can recall, there was a constant fight between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13. There were issues from their past show Dil Se Dil Tak, and one could see the disliking for each other due to that. But there was a mutual respect that both maintained despite the differences. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, turned out to be a fan favourite as she displayed her true self.

The last season of Bigg Boss was won by Tejasswi Prakash. The actress also made a lot of noise over her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

