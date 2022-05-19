Kangana Ranaut hosted the reality show Lock Upp concluded earlier this week and comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner’s trophy along with a Rs 20 lakh cheque and a luxurious car. During his stint, his chemistry with Anjali Arora received a lot of attention.

Advertisement

Now even after the show has ended, Munawar and Anjali’s relationship has become a talking point on social media. While many admired their chemistry on the show, comedians claimed that they were not romantically involved in the show. Now the 21-year-old social media influencer has reacted to his claim.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Anjali Arora claimed that all her emotions were real. She said, “My journey has been amazing in the Lock Upp jail. It was like a roller-coaster ride, full of ups and downs. I have shown all the emotions in my journey. Be it happy, sad, crying, or jealous. I did not hide my emotions. I wasn’t fake at all and showed my real emotions, unlike others who fake emotions and make fake bonds with Co-contestants. All my relationships in the house were real and pure. I also realised my strengths, and abilities and also started recognising people.”

The influencer also said, “I have shown all my emotions inside the house. I did not fake at any level of the game. When I accepted having feelings for Munawar, I did not backtrack. I stayed firm on it. Mujhe jhooth bol kar kya milta… I don’t care what others will think about me. I strongly believe if you are real people will love you no matter what. Even if you make mistakes people will understand you and forgive you as long as you are real. I played my game with the same motto: be real, honest and don’t be fake.”

Previously, Munawar Faruqui appeared on RJ Siddharth Kannan’s show and broke his silence about his relationship with Anjali Arora. He said, “Ek captive reality show me, jahan bahar ki duniya se aapka connection kata hua hai, toh aapko lagta hai ki yahi 12 logon ke ird-gird meri duniya hai poori. Toh usmein dosti hoti hai, bonds bante hain aur Anjali ke saath itni achi dosti ho gayi, hum dono ek dusre ke saath itne comfortable the ki I can disrespect her.”

“Jab ladka ladki ki achi dosti ho jaati hai toh logon ko woh bond bhi acha lagne lagta hai and I feel wahi cheez achi lag rahi hogi. Bahar woh zyaada lag rahi thi ya kis way me lag rahi thi woh nahi samajh me aata hai aisi situation mein,” he added.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Judge Archana Puran Singh Reveals Discouraging Comments From Her Co-star On Her Comedy Skills: “For A Long Time I Couldn’t Do…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram