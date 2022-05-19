Time and again we have heard comedians say the toughest on the planet it to make people laugh. And later we couldn’t believe more. Kapil Sharma, which is set to go off air, has become one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian Television. Recently, the show’s judge Archana Puran Singh revealed that while she’s known to be a comic in her house, her co-star once had criticized her comedy skills. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

After her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh will now be seen on India’s Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman which will replace the former show.

Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh recalled when she received a discouraging comment from one of her Mr Ya Mrs co-stars on her comedy skills. The actress got so motivated that she couldn’t do comedy for a long time.

Speaking to ETimes, Archana Puran Singh said, “I feel it is very important to motivate a new performer on stage. Even when a child recites poetry and if you don’t applaud him or her, he starts feeling a bit diffident. Similarly, when I sit on the judge’s seat, I feel motherly towards every contestant and a little bit of motivation in the form of laughter does help the contestant perform. I remember in the 80s I did a show Mr Ya Mrs and I had to perform a comic scene and one of the actors said I did not know how to do comedy,”

“He felt making certain expressions was not a comedy. And after that for a long time I could not do comedy because I used to feel diffident thinking I will not be able to make anyone laugh. But, as time passed, I gathered the courage and worked hard and I remember how the show was a good example of comedy and I was appreciated for my work.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and the team will soon kick start a world tour soon.

Must Read: Shivangi Joshi, From Owning A 45 Lakh Jaguar To Minting 10-12 Lakh Per KK12 Episode, Is The Richest Under 30 Actress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube