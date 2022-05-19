Kapil Sharma never hesitates to make fun of his guests in The Kapil Sharma Show and the upcoming episodes will be fun also musical as Guru Randhawa, Divya Khosla Kumar and Honey Singh will be gracing the show. Earlier there were rumours that Guru and Nora Fatehi were dating but the two simply denied such reports. Although everyone seems to have stopped talking about their link-up, but the comedian was seen having some fun while the singer was on the show. Read on to know the whole scoop.

In the past, the two artists have worked together on a number of projects like reality shows and music videos. Meanwhile, Guru, Divya and Singh appeared on the show to promote their upcoming song, titled ‘Designer.’ The song will release on May 19.

The preview of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared by the channel on Instagram. In one of the segments, Kapil while speaking with Guru Randhawa, pulls his legs saying, “Mujhe ye jaanke khushi hue ki Guru ladko ke saath bhi aata hai. Mujhe laga tha Nora (Fatehi) ke bina ghar se nahi nikalte aap (I am happy to know that Guru can also come with boys. I thought he will never step out of the house without Nora).” The comedian’s comment leaves Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Later, talking about Guru Randhawa’s music videos, Kapil Sharma asks, “Aapke ganon mein jo khoobsurat ladkiyan hoti hain, ye ganon ke power hai ya unn ladkiyon se power milti hai.”

Responding to the comedians’ query, Guru says, “Humara bhi mann karta hai khulke nachne ko. Ladko ko dekhkar kitna nachoge (We also want to dance wholeheartedly. But how can you do that long if you will keep looking at men around you),”

Sharing a few clips from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the channel took to its Instagram and wrote, “Gaanon ke saath hasi ki bhi jamegi mehfil aur @yoyohoneysingh , @gururandhawa aur @divyakhoslakumar @Kapilsharma ke ghar aakar jeetenge aapka dil!”

