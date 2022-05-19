Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has an exciting lineup of celebrities. There are big names like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik amongst others who are going to test their action skills this season. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was another probable name who has now opted out due to date issues. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Divya began her showbiz journey with Splitsvilla. She was quite a strong contender during her season but couldn’t win the show. She bagged her first reality show victory with Ace Of Space and continued the streak with Bigg Boss OTT.

Fans were excited to see Divya Agarwal in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. But unfortunately, that will not happen anymore. A source close to Times Of India reveals, “Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and it was impossible for her to take up the stunt-based reality show.”

Well, that’s surely sad news for Divya Agarwal fans.

Meanwhile, the list of other confirmed contestants has also been revealed and it includes Bigg Boss OTT fame Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will reportedly be shot in South Africa and Rohit Shetty along with the contestants will be flying to the location on 27th of May. They will be there for approximately 55 days and the shoot will continue till mid-July.

On the professional front, Divya Agarwal was last seen in the music video, Nai Nai Nai. She was also seen alongside Karan Kundrra in Bechari.

