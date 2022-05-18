The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding day by day introducing a new generation of superheroes to the world. Recently, the franchise dropped the most awaited trailer for its upcoming series She-Hulk and fans have gone crazy behind it.

The series is going to be a Disney plus Hotstar show and will be showing a new chapter entering the Marvel cinematic world.

On 17th May Tuesday, MCU dropped the very first official trailer of their much-anticipated series She-Hulk. The trailer shows Tatiana Maslany as the lead and brings back Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. Judging by the trailer, the series is going to be completely action-packed and loaded with laughter. One thing is for sure, this series is going to set the stage for the next generation of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have gone crazy ever since the trailer of She-Hulk has dropped on the internet platform. They have taken it to the Twitter platform, where they have shared how excited they are, eagerly waiting for the series to come out on the platform.

Check out some of the fans’ reactions:

Matt after he spent a night with she hulk in her show : pic.twitter.com/GdURc2Vfu6 — reeves (@killermothshill) May 18, 2022

she hulk after that dinner date pic.twitter.com/qP3cDzniKJ — kamani ⭒ (@TEXASTITTIE) May 17, 2022

Idc if the She hulk cgi looks like a live action background character from shrek. That’s mother pic.twitter.com/IiebxrpHUw — partna ˣ (@onIychloexhalle) May 17, 2022

Live action She Hulk doesn’t have exaggerated enough proportions to look like she really merits being CG, so she just end up looking kind of like a pointlessly uncanny valley larger than average human woman — Kelly Turnbull (@Coelasquid) May 17, 2022

she hulk (2022) about to be the best marvel show pic.twitter.com/zEMBJkrFTz — jill saw the she-hulk trailer (@scarletshulk) May 17, 2022

The She Hulk show's going to be a pretty funny situation because its dialogue is going to be exclusively pop-feminist '10s-ish stuff and its biggest fans are going to exclusively be male perverts — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) May 18, 2022

I’m going to watch She Hulk for the plot. The plot: pic.twitter.com/lM1Vfimnnn — Lauren Walsh • Woubble's Dad (@LaurenWalshArt) May 17, 2022

I'm gonna change my pronouns into "she/hulk" coz my anger issues and fears are also triggering. — raine ✰ (@iambuckysdoll) May 18, 2022

_"Avengers are for Billionaires, Narcissists and Adult Orphans"_💀💀

-she Hulk — Tєrnα👩‍💻 (@Andrew_ayegh) May 18, 2022

Talking about the series, She-Hulk is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia. The series is set to release on the 17th of August 2022. Along with Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, the movie also stars actors like Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga and many more.

Apart from She-Hulk, Marvel is responsible for many extremely successful drama series released on the Disneyplus platform. Series like Hawkeye, Loki, and Wanda Vision were some of the series that gained a lot of success. The latest entry in the superhero universe was made by Moon Knight, a superhero who has three personalities inside him and serves the Moon God Khonshu. The role was played by Oscar Isaac and it was released on 30th March 2022.

