Marvel’s Avengers is one of the biggest films (and film franchise) in the entire world and its box office collection is proof. The ultimate MCU crossover film – that starred over 35 different superheroes, grossed $2.798 billion worldwide and broke several Box Office records.

While the Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directorial starred top Hollywood names like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange) late Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and more, have you imageined which Bollywood celebrities could step into their shoes?

Well, we have and here is our first list of which Bollywood celebs we think can become desi Avengers in the Avengers: Endgame cast reimagined. From Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more, here’s who made it to our first list of Indian casting for the biggest Avenger movie.

In our first list of Bollywood celebs, we tell you which Bollywood actor we think can become play the desi superheroes counterparts of MCU characters Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Black Panther.

Iron man – Shah Rukh Khan

Who other can from Bollywood can step into the shows of Iron Man/Tony Stark that the Badshah of B’wood himself. While Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect choice for the character in the West (given how both his and the character’s arcs are similar), we think Shah Rukh Khan will the person who can not only pull off the role of the rich, genius, philanthropist but also the one who can look after all the other Avengers. I can also see SRK making the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America – Aditya Roy Kapur

Steve Rogers aka Captain America is a man of virtues who even, after all, fails never gives up hope and helps others in Avengers: Endgame. The Bollywood star who can play this superhero in the desi version of the final Avenger film is Aditya Roy Kapur. His built and confidence is perfect and let’s not forget that *ss.

Hulk – John Abraham

He may be a monster but he has a heart of gold that helps to help others – and even conducts the first time travel testing (without much help). Just like Bruce Banner and his alter-ego Hulk, John Abraham is the perfect blend of muscles and brains to play the desi version of this Avenger.

Black Widow – Deepika Padukone

Natasha Romanova aka Black Widow is – sorry was – a bad*ss who sacrificed her life to save her friends from death (and write off some red from her ledger). Deepika Padukone – who is currently mesmerizing us with her Cannes 2022 look is the best Bollywood beauty to step into the shoes of this expert spy who can eliminate her target with her killer moves and looks.

Thor – Ranbir Kapoor

Thor Odinson may be a God but after the demise of his home planet Asgard and half of its people he is left as broken as any man. Ranbir Kapoor over the years has shown us what an amazing actor he is and is our choice to step in as the Lord of Thunder in Avengers: Endgame. And that is not only for his amazing acting skill but who would want to see how hot he looks with a beer belly, shabby hair and playing online video games all day.

Hawkeye – Vidyut Jammal

Clint Barton is an expert marksman, archer and hand-to-hand combatant and Vidyut Jammal is the perfect Bollywood actor to step into his shoes. Why do you ask? Well, just take a look at his previous films and you will see he has it in him to beat the crap out of all the baddies and take on Thanos’ minions while keeping the Infinity gauntlet safe.

Doctor Strange – Hrithik Roshan

Can you imagine anyone else besides Hrithik Roshan playing the Sorcerer Supreme in the Bollywood reimagined cast of Avengers: Endgame? Well, we can’t. Hrithik’s height and build are similar to that of Benedict Cumberbatch making him an apt choice. The only thing we will miss is him engaging in 1v1 fights with Thanos’ minions.

Black Panther – Vicky Kaushal

While we wouldn’t want to see anyone else play this iconic King T’Challa besides the late Chadwick Boseman, Vicky Kaushal is the only Bollywood hero we can think of when it comes to reimagining the cast of Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel – Priyanka Chopra

She may be one of the last superheroes we met in the MCU but she is by no chance one we can ignore. Just like Carol Denver, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can step into the shoes of Captain Marvel and come in to save her friends.

Scarlet Witch – Kangana Ranaut

She is a force to be reckoned with and who better to play Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch that the ‘dhakaad’ Kangana Ranaut. Given the pain and loss the character feels in Avengers: Endgame and the way she alone is enough to overpower Thanos, screams Kangana Ranaut is the best Bollywood actress to play her in the desi casting.

Do you agree with our pick for these actors as the Bollywood cast reimaged for Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments.

