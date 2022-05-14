KGF Chapter 2, released on April 14, is making big waves at the box office. Yash starrer received overwhelming responses from the critics as well as the audience. Amidst this, the film’s producers are now planning for KGF 3, and he even compared it to Marvel.

Prashanth Neel’s directorial overall collection in all languages in India has crossed ₹900 crores, while the worldwide collection is recorded at ₹1170 crore. Even the first film, KGF Chapter One was also a box office hit in 2018.

KGF Chapter 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that KGF 3 is in the making and is likely to release in 2024. He also said that the shoot will most likely begin in October this year. Vijay, who is the founder of Hombale Films, which produced the KGF franchise, now wants to create a Marvel-style franchise of the hit film.

Talking to Dainik Bhasker, the producer said, “Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024.”

When Vijay Kiragandur was asked whether Yash would reprise the role in KGF Chapter 3, he replied, “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider-Man: Homecoming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Yash plays the role of Rocky Bhai – an underdog who rose to become the ruler of the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields.

