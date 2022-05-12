KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): There’s a monster like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness at the ticket windows all across the globe. But does the Yash starrer even have heed to pay? Certainly not. The film continues to grow like never before and has left behind Dhoom 3, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and some others Hindi movies in the worldwide race.

There have been a lot of options for cine-goers all across the world but KGF 2 seems to be one of the top choices, despite being in its fourth week. With a month of run to complete, the Prashanth Neel directorial has been commendable. As per the new update from overseas, the Hindi version has made about 69.73 crores internationally.

As far as the worldwide collections are concerned, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in whopping 564.79 crores* at the box office. And with that, it has moved up the ladder and has surpassed not only 1 or 2 but as many as 4 Bollywood biggies in the list.

Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crores), Padmaavat (560 crores), Dhoom 3 (558 crores) and Sanju (541.76 crores) are now a thing of the past as KGF Chapter 2 has crossed it all to place itself on the 7th position. Just not that, the next target remains Sultan with a total collection of 589 crores and it is most expected from the Yash starrer to cross in its lifetime.

That’s indeed a force to reckon with, isn’t it? It is a pandemic situation and despite that, the feat that this PAN India film has achieved is only remarkable.

KGF Chapter 2 also starred Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. Fans are already excited for the next instalment in the franchise and it’s only going to be bigger and better!

