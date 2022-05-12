After the monstrous success of KGF Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel is all set to treat the audience with another epic actioner, Salaar. This time it’s said to be much more violent and bigger in scale with none other than Prabhas taking guns in his hands. But wait, that’s not it! Neel has decided to take it a notch higher and below is all you need to know.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas’ upcoming actioner is being made on a much higher budget than KGF Chapter 2. Not many details have been revealed so far, but the makers have promised it to be high on never-seen-before action sequences. Some of the pictures from sets have gone viral recently in which the Baahubali star looked bada**.

The latest update from the camp is that Prashanth Neel has decided to make Salaar more powerful and impactful. In order to do so, Neel has redesigned two action sequences in the film. If reports are to be believed, KGF Chapter 2’s monumental response triggered Neel to rework action sequences to present them as a visual treat. He wants to meet the humongous expectations of fans after the historic success of KGF 2.

Reportedly, Prashanth Neel has narrated it to Prabhas and the Darling star has quickly agreed to it. Now, let’s see what’s in store for fans!

Meanwhile, Prabhas will resume Salaar in June. He’ll be first completing two schedules of Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. After completing it, he’ll resume work on Prashanth Neel’s actioner. The film is reportedly scheduled to release in summer 2023.

